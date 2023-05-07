- Advertisement -

Friday Night hitmaker Lasmid is currently trending on social media with his abysmal performance at the 24th Edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

The VGMA night is a day artistes booked to perform showcase and prove to doubters that they deserve to mount the stage to entertain the crowd and possibly win more fans for themselves.

Today, Lasmid from the camp of Highly Spiritual label has got his doubters jubilating following his poor performance.

The artiste who came to the stage with props probably to wow the crowd with his Friday Night hit song ended up leaving the stage without getting them on their feet.

Though some people have blamed the sound for disappointing him other netizens on social media are of the view that auto-tune has failed and exposed him.

The 24th Edition of the VGMAs was supposed to be Lasmid first performance on this huge stage and he flopped.

We wonder if he went for a mic check or if he believed too much in himself which led to this disappointing performance.

Watch his performance below:

Check out some comments on social media

@Aboa_Banku1: “Chale make the VGMA squad take the mic from Lasmid. We go play the song for house then listen.”

@Kwadwosheldon: “Naah this is terrible! And this is not the first time people are complaining about Lasmid’s performance!”

@GhanaYesu_: “So Lasmid came on stage to receive all his WhatsApp messages just to leave?”

@KwekuMarch: “Lasmid too come open kantamanto for stage aboa??”

@imbrakoby: “If lasmid had done this performance earlier Im not sure they would have given him an award. Wasa tu ?”

