Nigeria News

Sad video of late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s kids praying for her not to die resurfaces

By Albert
Sad video of late Osinachi Nwachukwu's kids praying for her not to die resurfaces

By Albert
A video has resurfaced that gives a sad account of the late Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu’s kids praying for her against death.

It was during the last birthday celebration of the “Ekueme” singer.

Per the content of the video, Osinachi Nwachukwu’s kids laid their hands on the head of the mother as they prayed fervently against the spirit of death.

They interceded on the behalf of their mother who was in a kneeling position.

The kids could be heard saying “mummy, you will not die” as they prayed with so much apprehension in their voices.

The Renowned Nigerian gospel musician, Osinachi Nwachukwu died on the night of Friday, April 8, in a hospital in Abuja after battling throat cancer.

It was gathered at the time that she has been on life support for the past two months.

Meanwhile, it has also emerged that her husband subjected her to constant physical abuse which potentially resulted in her sudden yet abrupt death.

