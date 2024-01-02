Latest update on Afua Asantewaa’s Guinness World Records Sing-A-Thon Attempt drops

- Advertisement -

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, a Ghanaian lady with a passion for singing, recently concluded her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest individual singing marathon.

After completing the enviable feat in a grand style, Ghanaians are eagerly waiting to read an official statement from Guinness World Records concerning Afua’s Singathon attempt.

Recall that last Saturday, Afuia revealed in the course of an interview with Mzgee that she and her team are yet to submit their pieces of evidence to Guinness World Records.

She promised that the pieces of evidence will hopefully be within this week.

READ ALSO: No evidence at Guinness World Records; Latest update about Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s Sing-A-Thon drops

According to a piece of exclusive information from a very close source, Afua Asantewaa and her team submitted their shreds of evidence.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The officials of Guinness World Records will now be able to take a thorough look at the pieces of evidence provided and give their final verdict.

We are hopeful that Afua will emerge victorious after the checks and balances have been done.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story…

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum to pay Ghc 7,792 to Guinness World Records; Here’s why

Last Thursday, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum completed 126 hours and 52 minutes of the singing marathon she started on December 24, 2023, in her attempt to break the 11-year-old Guinness World Record set by the Indian, Sunil Waghmare.



Following her outstanding feat, a lot of Ghanaians are waiting for Guinness World Records to either disqualify or crown her as the new Sing-A-Thon world champion.



But unfortunately, we all have to wait for at least 13 weeks unless Afua Aduonum pays Ghc 7,792 to Guinness World Records for Priority Evidence Review.

“Once you have completed the record attempt and submitted your evidence, you can purchase our Priority Evidence Review service. You will jump the queue and find out the outcome of your record attempt sooner,” they say on their website. READ MORE HERE

READ ALSO: Massive jubilation as Guinness World Records officially recognizes Afua Aduonum’s Sing-A-Thon attempt