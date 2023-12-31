No evidence at Guinness World Records; Latest update about Afua Aduonum’s Sing-A-Thon drops

- Advertisement -

Sing-A-Thon – As of today, 31-12-2023, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and her team are yet to present their evidence to Guinness World Records.

This revelation was made by Afua Aduonum herself during an exclusive interview on HITZ FM yesterday.

Speaking with Mzgee last night, Afua Aduonum emphatically stated that her team members, notably the lawyers are tirelessly working around the clock to provide genuine evidence to Guinness World Records as their laws suggest after each record-breaking attempt.

According to her, her team will present its evidence to Guinness World Records in the coming week(s).

The key points from Afua Aduonum’s interview with Mzgee were;

No Evidence Submission Yet: Despite the completion of Afua Aduonum’s record-breaking attempt, the official evidence required by Guinness World Records has not been submitted as of the current date.

Team’s Efforts: Afua Aduonum emphasizes that her team is actively engaged in the process of collecting and preparing the necessary evidence.

This includes complying with the specific requirements set forth by Guinness World Records for documenting and verifying record attempts.

Upcoming Evidence Submission: According to Afua Aduonum, her team plans to present the evidence to Guinness World Records in the coming week.

This suggests that the necessary documentation and proof of the record attempt’s success will be submitted within that timeframe.

In essence, this update provides insight into the current status of the record verification process.



Afua Aduonum and her team are in the phase of gathering and preparing the evidence, and they plan to formally submit it to Guinness World Records shortly.



The timeline mentioned, “in the coming week,” indicates a proactive approach to meeting the organization’s requirements for recognizing and validating record-breaking achievements.

