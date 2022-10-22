- Advertisement -

The police in Lafia, Nasarawa State have arrested a senior lecturer with the department of History and International Studies at Federal University of Lafia (FULAFIA), Dr. Fred Ekpe Ayokhai, for assaulting a 20-year-old woman who fought his daughter over a man.

The senior lecturer, who is a former ASUU chairman in the school, was arrested on Friday night, October 21, alongside his daughter, Emmanuella Onawegie.

READ MORE: Lecturer and family brutalize, strip lady naked for fighting their daughter over a man [Video]

Recall that Mr Ayokhai and his entire family had stormed the home of 20-year-old Blessing Mathias to attack her for fighting Emmanuel over suspicion of trying to snatch her boyfriend identified as IG [Pictured below].

Blessing had confronted Emmanuel after she found out that she had her boyfriend’s number in her phone and was chatting with him.

She had asked her to delete the number but Emmanuel blatantly refused, leading to a fight.

What the hell is happening in Lafia??? pic.twitter.com/B0jfGNE0Z4 — OnlyOne_Ah'gieë (@AgathaAkaahar) October 21, 2022

Viral videos recorded by the family show they used sticks, wood, belt, among others to beat her mercilessly before forcing her into their car.

They, thereafter, drove her deep into an unknown forest where the senior lecturer used a pair of scissors to cut off Blessing’s sleeveless blouse from her body.

They stripped her naked, took pics of her, and abandoned her in the forest.

It is gathered that Emmanuel‘s elder brother, Praise Shola and others who were involved in the attack escaped and are currently at large.

There is uproar on social media as netizens have condemn the family over the attack.