A senior lecturer at the Federal University of Lafia (FULAFIA) has been called out for ruthlessly brutalizing a 20-yr-old lady, after she reportedly fought his daughter over a man.

Dr Fred Ekpe Ayokhai who reportedly works with the History and International relations department of the institution was caught on camera with his children assaulting and stripping the lady, named Blessing Mathias, naked.

Prior to being assaulted, Blessing had sometime last week confronted the lecturer’s daughter, Emmanuella, for trying to snatch her boyfriend identified as IG, after she found out that she had the boyfriend’s number in her phone and was chatting with him.

She had asked her to delete the number but Emmanuel blatantly refused, leading to a fight. She was seen slapping Emmanuella and hitting her from different angles, asking her to delete the number.

Days after the incident, Emmanuella in the company of her father and his brother, Praise Shola, and others stormed the home of Blessing and brutalized her in retaliation.

Videos recorded by the family show that they used sticks, plank, belt, among others to beat her mercilessly before forcing her into their car.

They, thereafter, drove her deep into the woods in an unknown location where the senior lecturer used a pair of scissors to cut off Blessing’s sleeveless blouse from her body.

They later pushed her out of the car, took pics of her, and abandoned her in the forest.

The video has sparked outrage on social media as netizens have called on Nigerian police to arrest Blessing’s attackers.