The Legal Counsel for Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, Alexander K.K Abban Esq has issued a formal communique to the leadership and members of Resurrection Power New Generation Church to confirm the death of its Leader.

In the official letter signed and addressed to The Church Father, The Church Mother, Church Secretary, Elders and Elder Sisters, Pastors, and the Congregation, Alexander K.K Abban Esq announced the death of Rev. Anthony.

It stated that the Founder and General Overseer of Resurrection Power New Generation Church passed on at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra at about 2:00 an on Tuesday the 21st day of February 2023.

The letter also revealed that Rev. Anthony was struck down by a stroke on Saturday 23rd October 2021 and was initially rushed to a private hospital at Dansoman to see his personal Doctor and was later taken to another health facility at East Legon where his condition improved.

Following his impressive health condition, Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye resumed his active pastoral duties and activities from an undisclosed location on Sundays until he physically appeared in church on New Year’s Eve to lead the church.

Fast Forward, to 31st January 2023, he was taken back to the hospital after he complained of a sharp pain in his left leg. It was detected that blood circulation to his left leg was not the best and that was the need to take him abroad for treatment.

Plan and preparation were advanced to fly him for treatment when he took ill and was rushed to the Cardiothoracic Centre at the Korley-Bu Teaching Hospital where he gave up the ghost to join his Maker.

