Legon: Student’s car catches fire in front of Jean Nelson Hall

By Armani Brooklyn
A male Legon student has landed into deep trouble as the car he rented (Ford Mustang) to impress his female colleagues on campus shockingly caught fire in front of Jean Nelson Hall.

As seen in the video, the guy was driving out of Jean Nelson Hall after allegedly visiting his girlfriend when the rented car caught fire.

The other students who were around immediately left the scene to save themselves from being hurt or injured by a possible fire outbreak.

The rented car got totalled because there was no fire extinguisher to quench the fire and no one also made the attempt to help by using water.

Interestingly, the people around burst into a peal of loud laughter after the car caught fire as if they had won the lottery.

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the video…


gattusobabazara04Not all cars are made for Africa


sak0887 – Am sure he didn’t use his own money to buy it

viallymboma – Isn’t it enough show off by just having the car already…?


ernestyeb I don’t think he knows the car will trigger Automatic lock when it catches fire….. careless

    Source:Ghpage

