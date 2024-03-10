“Let your new boy buy you one” – Ex-boyfriend retrieves container shop he built for girlfriend after breakup (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

A video has surfaced online leaving viewers rolling on the floor with laughter.

A young man has caused a buzz online after a video of him reclaiming a container shop he constructed for his now ex-girlfriend following their breakup surfaced.

The captured unusual scene has gone viral, garnering loads of views and reactions online.

POPULAR NOW: “He stopped talking to me because I told him about my rent during the talking stage” – Lady narrates

The video shared online, shows a group of men carrying away a container as directed by the ex-boyfriend.

The controversial move has had netizens expressing a range of opinions on the ex-boyfriend’s actions.

The peculiar scene unfolds on a dusty path, with the ex-boyfriend providing instructions to the crew involved in the removal process.

Check out the video below