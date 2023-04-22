- Advertisement -

A level 300 student studying Law at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has been found dead in her hostel.

Elizabeth Boateng is said to have passed away on Thursday, 20 April 2023.

The unfortunate news was announced by the Faculty of Law in a statement dated 21 April 2023 and signed by the Dean.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of our student and your peer, Elizabeth Boateng, who was in Level 300. We were notified that she passed away in her hostel yesterday, 20 April 2023,” the statement said.

“This is clearly a tough time for all of us in the Faculty of Law. Counselling is available to any affected students. Those who wish to access such support should please contact the office of the Dean of Student, they wull direct you to relevant person at the Counselling Centre.”

The cause of Ms Boateng’s death was however not revealed.

Below is the full statement

