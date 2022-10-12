UCC ranked best University in Ghana, 1st in West Africa and 4th in Africa

- Advertisement -

According to the 2023 Times Higher Education Rankings, the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has been ranked the best university in Ghana, first in West Africa and 4th in Africa in the

Recall that in 2022, the university earned the bragging right as the best university in Ghana, the best in West Africa, the 4th best university in Africa and the best university globally for research influence.

READ ALSO: Why I couldn’t attend UCC in Ghana” – Patoranking opens up

This latest ranking includes 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions, making it the largest and most diverse university ranking to date.

The organizers of the ranking analyzed over 121 million citations across more than 15.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 40,000 scholars globally.

In total, about 680,000 points from more than 2,500 institutions that submitted data were collected.

The Uk’sUniversity of Oxford topped the ranking for the seventh consecutive year. Harvard University remains in second place, but the University of Cambridge jumped from fifth last year to third.

UCC has indeed, highlighted the greatness of Ghana on the world map on a very commendable positive note with their enviable feat

READ ALSO: The University of Cape Coast attacked by armed robbers; two students stabbed