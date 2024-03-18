Lights, Camera, Strut: ‘The Model International’ Hits West Africa

- Advertisement -

Intentional modeling agency, The Model Intentional has extended its boundaries to Africa at large, and Ghana for that matter.

The agency which seeks to train models around the globe is calling all young ladies aged 18 to 26 across West Africa to step into the spotlight and showcase their unique charm and style.

“The Model International” offers more than just fame – it offers a life-changing opportunity. Imagine winning $2000.00 and securing a coveted modeling contract with one of the region’s top agencies – it’s a chance to turn your passion into a profession!

Registration is a breeze – visit www.themodelinternational.com or dial *920*47# on all networks to kick-start your journey to stardom. For a registration fee of GHS100.00, you could be on your way to fulfilling your runway dreams.

But wait, the excitement doesn’t stop there! Auditions will be held in multiple cities across Ghana, ensuring talent from every corner of the country can shine. From the vibrant streets of Tamale to the bustling energy of Accra, the search for the next top model is on:

Tamale: Saturday, 5th April

Kumasi: Tuesday, 9th April

Takoradi: Friday, 19th April

Cape Coast: Sunday, 21st April

Accra: Thursday, 2nd May

For questions and guidance, interested persons are to reach out to the organizers at 054 514 9022 or 050 890 6222. And for exclusive updates, sneak peeks, and insider info, follow @TheModelInternational on all your favorite social media platforms.

But here’s the real kicker – mark your calendars for Saturdays from 8 pm to 9 pm because that’s when the magic happens. “The Model International” will be hitting your screens on Metro TV, DSTV channel 277, GOTv channel 170, HD + 127, and MultiTV Digibox, delivering glamour, drama, and fierce competition right to your living room.

So, are you ready to take the fashion world by storm? Don’t miss your chance to be part of the phenomenon; “The Model International.” Get ready to strut your stuff, strike a pose, and let your inner star shine!

The Model International! Be That Model!!