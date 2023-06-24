- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win has subtly reacted to a tweet put out by notorious Ghanaian blogger and critic, Bongo Ideas, who has raised doubts about his paternity to his son.

In the tweet posted on June 17, 2023, Bongo shared a side-by-side photo of Lil Win and one of his sons, and suggested that they share absolutely no resemblance.

He asserted that Lil Win might just be fathering another man’s kids, looking at the disparity in looks, and suggested that the Kumawood star conducts a DNA test as soon as he can to ascertain the true paternity of his child before an untimely discovery leaves him in shock.

“Lilwin should consider a DNA test asap cos kid does not look like him,” he tweeted. “Zero resemblance. Total facial mismatch. Ebobo ba!”

“Facially, LilWin possesses a hard, dark face with froggy eyes, a plateaued nose, and a protruding forehead. Meanwhile, his son possesses the exact opposite. That could not be a mere biological mistake or miracle. Is it?” he queried.

Lil has seemingly responded to Bongo Ideas and a section of netizens who supported his tweet, but his reaction is not exactly what you may expect.

The actor shared adorable videos of him welcoming his US-based wife Maame Serwah and his three kids with her at the Kotoka International Airport as they touched down in Ghana after many months of living abroad.

Other aspects of the video showed his lovely kids playing with their youngest female sibling when they arrived at home.

Watch the full video below

It’s worth noting that Lilwin has five children in total – five strong boys and a girl.

He had two sons with his first wife Patricia Afriye, before their divorce in 2016 after four years of marriage.

His second wife Maame Serwah gave birth to two boys prior to their low-key wedding marriage in 2022 and welcomed a baby girl in the United States in that same year.