Entertainment

“Lilwin is over feeding me, I eat Waakye every morning” – Ramsey Nouah praises

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Grid of Lil-Win-and-Ramsey-Noauh
Lil-Win-and-Ramsey-Noauh
Multiple award winning Nollywood actor, Ramsey Nouah has heaped praises on Kumawood star, Lilwin for his great hospitality since he arrived in Ghana.

Ramsey Nouah is in Ghana to shoot the much-anticipated film “A Country Called Ghana” produced by Lilwin and according to him, he has been enjoying the local cuisine, courtesy of Lil Win’s generous feeding, which has led to a noticeable weight gain.

Lilwin is a fantastic person. He’s even over feeding me as I now eat Waakye every launch after a good breakfast. He also get me goat meat and soup more often,” he said.

He made this revelation in an interview with Kofi TV as he’s in the country for a film project which includes other big names like Charles Awurum and Awilo Sharp Sharp.

Check out the video below

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMM24eEYm/

