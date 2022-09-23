type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsLilwin reacts to the gruesome murder of student nurse in Mankesim
News

Lilwin reacts to the gruesome murder of student nurse in Mankesim

By Kweku Derrick
Lil Win reacts to murder of Georgina
- Advertisement -

Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has made a passionate appeal urging the government to intensify the regulation of media content in an effort to curb ritual killings across the country.

The actor’s remarks come after the body of Georgina Asor Botwe – a 25-year-old missing nursing student – was exhumed from an apartment in Mankesim in the Central Region on Tuesday.

Police say the suspects – a self-styled Pastor, Michael Darko and Christopher Ekow Clark, the Tufuhene of Akwakrom, a suburb of Mankesim – confessed to killing the young woman for money rituals during interrogation.

The news has left residents of Sikafuambantem a suburb of Mankessim horrified, while many Ghanaians are also in dismay.

Addressing the development, Lil Win accused the media of what he described as promoting ritual killings through its broadcast of content that promises quick avenues to wealth.

In a self-recorded video, he said some TV and Radio stations are complicit in giving their platforms to people to advertise money-doubling schemes that incite both the young and old to commit heinous crimes just to become rich overnight.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

On Thursday, the two accused persons were today, 22nd September 2022 arraigned at the District Court II in Cape Coast.

They have been remanded to reappear before the court on October 4, 2022.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, September 23, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    89 %
    3.5mph
    75 %
    Fri
    79 °
    Sat
    81 °
    Sun
    80 °
    Mon
    82 °
    Tue
    81 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News