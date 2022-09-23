- Advertisement -

Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has made a passionate appeal urging the government to intensify the regulation of media content in an effort to curb ritual killings across the country.

The actor’s remarks come after the body of Georgina Asor Botwe – a 25-year-old missing nursing student – was exhumed from an apartment in Mankesim in the Central Region on Tuesday.

Police say the suspects – a self-styled Pastor, Michael Darko and Christopher Ekow Clark, the Tufuhene of Akwakrom, a suburb of Mankesim – confessed to killing the young woman for money rituals during interrogation.

The news has left residents of Sikafuambantem a suburb of Mankessim horrified, while many Ghanaians are also in dismay.

Addressing the development, Lil Win accused the media of what he described as promoting ritual killings through its broadcast of content that promises quick avenues to wealth.

In a self-recorded video, he said some TV and Radio stations are complicit in giving their platforms to people to advertise money-doubling schemes that incite both the young and old to commit heinous crimes just to become rich overnight.

On Thursday, the two accused persons were today, 22nd September 2022 arraigned at the District Court II in Cape Coast.

They have been remanded to reappear before the court on October 4, 2022.