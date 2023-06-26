Lilwin replies Oboy Siki’s insults and mockery of building a ‘cheap house’ for his mother

- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian movie star, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has finally replied to Oboy Siki’s insults and mockery of building a ‘cheap house’ for his mother.

Speaking in an interview, Lilwin expressed that he’s very proud of himself for being able to build a house for his mother – Whether cheap or not.

According to the movie star, built what he could afford for his mother hence he won’t allow bitter people like Oboy Siki to rubbish his efforts.

In the course of the interview, Lilwin additionally asserted that a lot of movie stars have learnt from his benevolence towards his mother hence he should be praised rather than ridiculed.

Watch the interview below to know more…

Just about 6 years ago, comedic actor, Lilwin gifted his mother an 8-bedroom house to mark his 70th birthday celebration.



Lilwin, who is also a musician, presented the storey-building to her in the presence of a few friends and family members.

According to the award-winning actor, his mother has sacrificed so many things for him, especially for his career and so he deemed it fit to honour her with the house at Buoho in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.



He said although he built the house 4 years ago, he decided to wait until she turned 70 years. His mother, Adwoa Offei expressed appreciation to him and asked that God blesses him.

