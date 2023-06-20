- Advertisement -

Controversial and highly opinionated Ghanaian TikTok star simply known as Ohemaa on the video-sharing platform has launched a brutal attack on Lilwin.

According to Ohemaa who claims her friendship with Lilwin’s first wife is more than that of a sister and a sibling affair, the actor has refused to renew Patricia’s rent – Rendering her homeless.

According to Ohemaa, Lilwin smartly took the kids he shares with Patricia from her so that he will have enough grounds not to renew her rent.

READ ALSO: Lilwin talks about divorcing his first wife

In a viral TikTok video, angry Ohemaa called out Lilwin for lying to the world that she gave Patricia a bounty capital to start a business.

As explained by Ohemaa, Lilwin didn’t give Patricia even a safety pin after their divorce.

Ohemaa recounted how Patricia sacrificed all that she had to make Lilwin comfortable when things were rough for the actor before hitting the limelight.

In the explosive video, Ohemaa rained indirect curses on Lilwin and additionally vowed to see to his ruin in the coming days.

She additionally called out Lilwin’s second wife for not taking proper care of Patricia’s kids.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: The truth about Lilwin’s divorce finally out: It’s all Lilwin’s fault – Here is all that you need to Know

READ ALSO: Lilwin reveals why he divorced his first wife Patricia – Video