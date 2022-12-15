- Advertisement -

Popular comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win has finally taken to social media to show off the face of his newly born daughter.

Hours ago, news emerged on social media that the Kumawood actor has finally welcomed a baby girl into his family after his US-based gave birth from her base.

This came as a piece of good news to the actor cum musician since all his other children were boys.

Well, Lil Win has finally confirmed the news and has for the first time shared the photo of his first daughter on his official page.

Sharing the video of his daughter on his page, he warned Ghanaian boys to stay away from his daughter because he is mad.

His post reads; “Ghana boys don’t try because am mad ???”

Watch the video below:

The award-winning comic actor is yet to make the name of his daughter known to his fans.