List of High Ranking NPP Ministers and MPs who have died during election years – Number 5 will shock You

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has faced significant criticism and scrutiny in recent months, primarily concerning allegations of ‘bad governance’ and a series of unfortunate events that have cast a shadow over the party’s once-positive reputation.

Despite the NPP’s efforts to address economic challenges, it continues to grapple with negative perceptions that have tarnished its image among the public.

This article delves into the sad topic of notable figures within the NPP who have tragically passed away during election years, adding to the party’s tumultuous history.

The loss of these esteemed individuals, occurring during crucial political moments, has sparked deep reflection and raised poignant questions about the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Over the past decade, the NPP has mourned the loss of several key members, each playing pivotal roles within the party and government. The untimely deaths of these influential figures have left a profound impact on the NPP and its supporters.

These individuals were not merely names within the party; they were pillars, embodying the spirit and values of the NPP. Their passing has left a void that cannot easily be filled.

The mysteries surrounding their deaths have led many to ponder the uncertainties and challenges faced by those in positions of power, highlighting the fragility of life and the unpredictability of political landscapes.

Surprisingly, these individuals are not the only persons who have died in the Political Party since its establishment but the mysteries surrounding their death bring minds back to asking deep questions.

Since the last 14 years, the NPP has seen the deaths of some of its cherished members but the death of these GREAT Men who carry weight and were in High Positions that somewhat were the heartbeat of the NPP and also the Government has brought back memories.

Below Is The List of the Big Names That Have Died In NPP At Specific Election Years;

Hon. Kwadwo Baah-Wiredu

Kwadwo Baah-Wiredu (1952 – 24 September 2008) was a distinguished Ghanaian politician and a chartered accountant known for his significant contributions to public service.

He served as a Member of Parliament in the Parliament of Ghana for Asante Akim North Constituency from January 1997 until his untimely passing on September 24, 2008, which coincided with an election year.

Baah-Wiredu’s political career was marked by his tenure as a Minister of State in various ministries under the Kufuor government, starting in 2000.

He was an integral member of the New Patriotic Party since its inception in 1992, demonstrating his dedication to the party’s values and objectives.

His service extended to key ministerial roles, including Local Government and Rural Development (2001–2003) and Education, Youth, and Sports (2003–2005), where he made significant policy contributions.

Notably, Baah-Wiredu’s legacy includes his role as the Minister for Finance and Economic Planning from 2005. He made history in 2005 as the first Finance Minister in Ghana to present the country’s Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament ahead of the fiscal year, a practice that continues with subsequent Finance Ministers.

Alhaji Aliu Mahama

Alhaji Aliu Mahama (3 March 1946 – 16 November 2012) was a prominent Ghanaian engineer and politician, notably serving as Vice-President of Ghana from 7 January 2001 to 7 January 2009.

He was a respected member of the New Patriotic Party and held the distinction of being Ghana’s first Muslim Vice-President.

Throughout his career, Mahama demonstrated a deep commitment to public service and national development. He was married to Hajia Ramatu Mahama, with whom he shared a life of dedication to their country and community.

After completing two terms as vice-president, Mahama sought the New Patriotic Party’s nomination for the 2008 presidential election. However, his bid was unsuccessful, leading to his decision to retire from active politics.

In November 2012, amidst speculation and rumours about his health, there was initial confusion regarding reports of his passing at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. These rumors were swiftly denied by his family and hospital authorities on the same day.

Tragically, Alhaji Aliu Mahama passed away on 16 November 2012, during an election year, at the age of 66.

His death was attributed to a heart-related condition and complications from a stroke, marking the end of an era for Ghana and the political landscape he had significantly influenced.

Joseph Boakye (JB) Danquah Adu

Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu was a distinguished Ghanaian chartered accountant and politician who served in the Parliament of Ghana for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from 2005 to 2009 and again from 2013 until his tragic passing.

Married with two children, Danquah Adu entered Ghana’s parliament following his victory in the 2004 general elections, representing Abuakwa North constituency.

During the John Agyekum Kufuor administration, he held the position of Deputy Minister for Women and Children’s Affairs, showcasing his dedication to addressing important social issues.

Despite losing his seat in the 2008 general elections to a fellow NPP member, Samuel Kwadwo Amoako, Danquah Adu reclaimed it in the 2012 elections, defeating Victor Smith of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

During his tenure in the 5th parliament of the 4th Republic, he contributed significantly as a member of both the Special Budgets Committee and the Trade, Industry, and Tourism Committee.

On 9 February 2016, which was an election year, tragedy struck when Danquah Adu was fatally stabbed in the early hours of the morning.

Following the incident, the police arrested Daniel Asiedu for the murder. Asiedu later confessed to the crime, stating that he had intended to rob the MP but a struggle ensued, leading to the fatal outcome.

Asiedu was subsequently charged with murder.

Jake Obetsebi-Lamptey

Jacob “Jake” Lantei Otanka Obetsebi-Lamptey, a distinguished Ghanaian politician and advertising businessman, played a pivotal role in the political landscape of Ghana.

He notably served as the national campaign manager for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2000 Presidential elections, a historic event that marked Ghana’s first civilian-to-civilian transition of power.

Following the NPP’s victory, Obetsebi-Lamptey was appointed as Minister for Presidential Affairs (Chief of Staff) from 2001 to 2003 under President John Kufuor. In a subsequent reshuffle, he assumed the role of Minister of Tourism and Modernization of the Capital from 2003 to 2005.

From 2005 to July 2007, he served as Minister of Tourism and Diasporan Relations, showcasing his dedication to promoting Ghana’s tourism sector and engaging with the diaspora community.

In July 2007, Obetsebi-Lamptey resigned from his ministerial post to focus on campaigning for the NPP presidential flagbearer nomination for the 2008 Presidential elections. However, his bid was unsuccessful.

Tragically, Obetsebi-Lamptey passed away on 20 March 2016 (an election year) at a hospital in London at the age of 70. He had been battling leukaemia and had sought treatment in South Africa in December of the previous year after falling ill.

Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie “Sir John”

Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, was a highly regarded Ghanaian lawyer and politician who held various significant roles in public service.

He served as the general secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and later assumed the position of chief executive officer of the Forestry Commission of Ghana.

Sir John’s political journey was marked by his tenure as the NPP’s general secretary from 2010 to 2014, during which he played a key role in shaping the party’s policies and strategies. Although he didn’t secure a second term, his contributions were widely acknowledged within the party.

Even after leaving the position of general secretary, Sir John remained actively involved in Ghanaian politics, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to public service.

In May 2017, while serving as the CEO of the Forestry Commission, he expressed his willingness to contest the NPP’s general secretary elections if there was significant public demand for his candidacy.

Tragically, Sir John passed away on 1 July 2020 (an election year) in Accra after testing positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic.

His death at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital marked a notable loss for Ghana, as he was widely respected for his dedication and contributions to the country’s political landscape.

John Ampontuah Kumah

John Ampontuah Kumah, a multifaceted Ghanaian figure encompassing politics, business, preaching, and law, left an indelible mark on his country’s landscape.

Before his untimely passing in 2024, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), where his leadership skills and innovative approach were evident.

Kumah’s legal acumen was showcased as a solicitor and legal practitioner for the Supreme Court of Ghana, a role he assumed after being called to the Ghana Bar in 2013. He was also a founding member and Managing Partner of Aduaprokye Chambers, a reputable law firm located in Adabraka.

Not limiting himself to law, Kumah ventured into entrepreneurship with Majak Associates Ltd, a construction company he founded. His knack for creating jobs and supporting youth development was recognized, leading to his appointment as CEO of NEIP in 2017.

In the political arena, Kumah made waves by winning the parliamentary seat for the Ejisu constituency in the 2020 Ghanaian general election under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) banner. His contributions in parliament as Vice Chairperson of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, along with his role in the Appointments and Subsidiary Legislation committees, were commendable.

His ascent continued in 2021 when Kumah was appointed Deputy Minister of Finance, showcasing his versatility and dedication to public service.

Tragically, Ghana lost a visionary leader when Kumah passed away after a brief illness on 7 March 2024, coinciding with an election year.