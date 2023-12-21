List of the top 2023 WASSCE ranking schools in Ghana

- Advertisement -

Provisional results of candidates who sat for the 2023 Ghana Only Version of WASSCE for school candidates have been released by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).

WAEC in a press statement dated December 18, 2023 said it will make available login details to heads of schools to enable them access the results of their candidates,



This is the best results in the last four years from 2020 to 2023, per the performance statistics released by WAEC.

Meanwhile, the results have been hosted online and candidates who so desire may access their results at the Council’s website.



The results of 4,878 candidates have been blocked for failing to return learning support materials supplied to them by their schools and such candidates are to contact their schools, WAEC said.

WAEC has cautioned all its stakeholders to be wary of fraudsters who promise to upgrade results for a fee.

“Candidates are to note that WAEC results are secured and can be authenticated using its results verification system. The WAEC QR code can be downloaded and used to verify results.”



Explaining, WAEC said subject results of 3,647 candidates have been cancelled for bringing foreign material like prepared notes, text books, and printed material into the examination halls.

In addition to that, the entire results of 839 candidates have also been cancelled for possession of mobile phones in the examination halls.

The subject results of 4,280 candidates and the entire results of 1,005 candidates have been withheld for various suspected offences.



A total number of 448,674 candidates made up of 212,453 males and 236,221 females from 975 schools entered for the examination.

This figure is 5.8% higher than the 2022 entry figure of 422,883.



Below is the list of the top 20 2023 WASSCE ranking schools in Ghana

St James Seminary Senior High School – Average Percentage of Passes: 98.80%