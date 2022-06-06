type here...
Entertainment

Lovely photos of Odartey Lampety and his new wife go viral

By Armani Brooklyn
Former Blackstars player, Nii Odartey Lamoety has warmed hearts on the internet after sharing a set of lovely photos on the internet with his new wife.

As we all know, the retired professionally footballer has really suffered at the mercy of his ex-wife who wanted to completely mess up his life but God being so good, her evil plans got thwarted.

READ ALSO: Full Account of Odartey Lamptey’s story you probably do not know

These beautiful photos show Nii Odartey Lamptey rocking a sea-blue Kaftan while his elegant wife on the other hand was wearing a plain white dress.

Alot of social media users never knew he had married once agon after his failed first marriage to Gloria Appiah who broke his heart after DNA tests revealed none of his kids is biologically his.

Check out the photos below to know more…

We are all very happy for Odartey Lampety because his heart has been restored once again and may God almighty bless his new family.

    Source:GHpage

