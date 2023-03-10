- Advertisement -

Actress Lydia Forson put a fan who hit her Twitter DM with unsolicited advice on marriage and childbearing in their place.

The notorious fan, who claimed to care and love the filmmaker, asked her to at least give birth even if she was not ready to get married.

Infuriated by the message, the 38-year-old took to her Twitter timeline to respond to the sender and said what the fan wrote to her doesn’t have any element of love.

Miss Forson stated that children are not sold on virtual stores like Amazon where she can easily walk in and acquire one.

“I’m only sharing this here so people who send or say this daily understand that this is NOT love,” the social critic tweeted in response to the fan.

“Love will have the emotional intelligence to know that babies are NOT bought on Amazon; nor do they guarantee your legacy lives on,” she added.

Miss Forson concluded by urging people to “stop policing women’s wombs.”

It’s a common phenomenon for Africans to patronize women they deem as mature but single with marriage and childbirth.

Often, these societal pressures emanate from immediate family relatives who coerce some women into relationships and marriages even when they are not ready. In the long run, these marriages end on a very ugly note.

With the empowerment of women geared towards equality in developed countries, this archaic mindset that a woman’s purpose on earth is to produce babies seemingly continues to thrive on the African continent in this modern age.