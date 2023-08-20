type here...
Maame Serwaa surprised by her boyfriend as she celebrates her birthday
Entertainment

Maame Serwaa surprised by her boyfriend as she celebrates her birthday

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Photo from Maame Serwaa birthday surprise party
Maame-Serwaa-birthday
Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa yesterday celebrated her birthday and got a surprise package courtesy of her boyfriend.

In a video available, the actress in the company of her boyfriend was ushered into a room that had flowers laid on the bed to welcome her.

She was also presented with a bouquet of roses upon entry into the room.

Her alleged boyfriend and some other friends in the room started to spread money on Maame Serwaa who was time sitting on the bed and beaming with a smile as the money was being sprayed on her.

Maame Serwaa was later presented with a cake which was filled with Ghc 50 notes and at this time she was screaming because the money in the cake was ‘too much’ for her.

She had a trumpeter in the room playing along to some popular tunes to light up the room.

Watch the video below:

Happy birthday to her.

Source:GhPage

