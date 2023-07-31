Trending video of Maame Serwaa seductively whining her waist causes massive stir

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Clara Amoateng Benson, the renowned Kumawood actress popularly known as Maame Serwaa has delighted her fans with an energetic display of dance moves.



In a short clip which was made during her workout session, Maame Serwaa couldn’t resist grooving to the catchy beats of Nigerian singer Asake’s “Lonely At The Top.”

The video, shared on Instagram, showcased Maame Serwaa donning a stylish white top neatly tucked into a pair of sleek black hot pants.

Completing her look, she wore black gloves on her hands, adding a touch of flair to her attire.



Holding her phone in her left hand, and with her long braided hair gracefully flowing in her right hand, the 23-year-old gracefully swayed to the rhythm of the music.



Her dance moves exuded excitement as she skillfully moved her waist and joyfully raised her right arm and leg.

Fans have since been captivated by her infectious energy and applauded her dedication to staying fit while having fun.

Maame Serwaa’s engaging dance video has left her admirers impressed and many are looking forward to more glimpses of her vibrant and dynamic spirit.

