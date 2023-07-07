- Advertisement -

Young Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog has openly voiced his satisfaction with his many successes.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Agyenkwa FM, the 20-year-old rapper asserted with confidence that he had made significant progress in many areas of his life.

He claims that many of his age group have not yet accomplished even half of what he has, which makes him quite proud of himself.

Yaw Tog’s growing music career is one of his noteworthy accomplishments.

The viral smash song “Sore,” which featured great musicians like O’Kenneth, City Boy, Reggies, and Jay Bahd, marked Yaw Tog’s ascent to fame.

The song received a lot of attention and finally inspired a remix with well-known artists Kwesi Arthur and Stormzy, with music by Chris Rich.

Yaw Tog was thrust into the spotlight by this, solidifying his status as a rising star in the music business.

