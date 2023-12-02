type here...
Man allegedly kills pregnant girlfriend; hides her body in his fridge

By Osei Emmanuel
A South African man named Jabulani Nkosi has been accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend, Boitsoko Letoaba, and concealing her body in a fridge for days.

The shocking incident occurred in the town of Evander, Mpumalanga, and has sent shockwaves throughout the community.

Residents of Evander were left terrified after witnessing a horrific scene of the gruesome murder. It is alleged that the suspect kept the pregnant woman in the fridge before setting the house on fire.

It is further alleged that the deceased and suspect have been in a love relationship and have been staying together. Further allegations are that the suspect mutilated the deceased’s body.

The motive for the killing is still unclear, but the police believe that it may have been a domestic violence incident.

Letoaba’s family and friends are grieving over her passing and are pleading for justice.

