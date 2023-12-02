“You can stake on SportyBet”; Portable shares flyer for boxing fight with Charles Okocha – PHOTO

- Advertisement -

Controversial Nigeria singer, Portable has shared a flyer about his impending boxing match with actor Charles Okocha.

The two have been on each other’s neck for some time because of a money transaction that went sour.

Portable claimed that Charles Okocha had embezzled N20 million from him.

Amidst the internet outburst, Portable started boxing lessons and issued a challenge to Charles Okocha to fight him one-on-one.

In a recent development, the ‘Zeh’ hitmaker shared a flier alerting internet users to the showdown on his Instagram feed.

The fight is set to take place on Boxing Day, December 26 2023 at Truth Beach Club, Landmark, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos, and those who are unable to make it to the venue will have the privilege to stream it on YouTube.

Posting the flyer, Portable wrote:

“Dec 26 Boxing Day are you ready? Come and watch ika of africa If you can not watch you can stream online @portablebaeby VS @charles_okocha.”

