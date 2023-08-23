- Advertisement -

What was supposed to be the happiest day in the life of the fiancé of a millionaire turned to tears as she got dumped on that day in the presence of her friends and family.

The man identified as Massimo Segre is an Italian millionaire who poured out his heart during their engagement party when he was asked to speak.

According to the man, he has been dating his fiancé identified as Cristina Seymandi,47, for some time now and would wish to marry her but unfortunately, that is not going to happen because she has been cheating on him.

While speaking into the mic, he revealed that prior to their engagement he noticed that she had been having an affair with another man and wanted to use this opportunity to set her free so she could be with that other man.

He said: “I want to give Cristina the freedom to love. Specifically, to love another person; a notable lawyer, who she clearly cares about more than me.

Dear Cristina, I know how much you are in love with him mentally and s*xually

I know that before him you had a relationship with an industrialist acquaintance

Don’t think it pleases me to look like a cuckold in front of all of you.

“Cristina is so good at telling her truths, that I couldn’t leave her alone to narrate the reason why I’m ending [our] life together tonight,” he claimed. “It’s a banal story of infidelity, even premarital. I am so disappointed, I am heartbroken.”