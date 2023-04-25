type here...
Man collapses after his girlfriend mentioned another man's name as her lover...
Lifestyle

Man collapses after his girlfriend mentioned another man’s name as her lover during a loyalty test (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Man collapses after his girlfriend mentioned another man's name as her lover during a loyalty test (Video)
A Ghanaian man who is currently based in Qatar received the shock of his life after his ‘serious’ girlfriend mentioned another guy’s name as her lover during a loyalty test prank.

Prior to the unanticipated shock and betrayal, the man had seriously hyped up his girlfriend to the interviewer.

He bragged that he’s the only man in his girlfriend’s life hence there’s no way she will mention another man’s name apart from his.

Before they called his Ghanaian-based girlfriend who is probably double dating, the man revealed that he sends her money at the end of every month, pays her mother’s hospital bills and also gives her money for food and even extends his benevolence to her brother (Akonta).

During the prank call, the lady mentioned one Daniel as her lover but after the interviewer asked her if she knows any man in Qatar, she made a sharp U-turn meanwhile the broken heated man had already collapsed from the shock.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:Ghpage

