You paid my fees and provided everything that I needed but I won’t marry you – Lady tells her boyfriend after graduating

She conveyed the message to the guy, Darlington, in a video that has since taken over social media trends and received mixed reactions in the process.



According to Mary, the fact that Darlington trained her through school is not a good enough reason for her to be with him forever.

READ ALSO: Lady ruins her boyfriend’s face with acid for allegedly cheating on her

She noted that she was grateful for his gesture towards her but it won’t influence her decision in his favour.



The young woman blamed Darlington’s family for making their relationship difficult hence why she made the tough decision to not settle down with him.

According to Mary, the boyfriend once introduced her as his fiancee to his mother but she plainly told him in her presence that he cannot marry her.

She said the man’s mother barred him from marrying her because they were not comfortable with the idea that she does not have parents.

READ ALSO: Boyfriend stabs his girlfriend to death for cheating on him

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: The police inspector shot Maa Adwoa to death after he got to know that her main boyfriend was relocating her abroad