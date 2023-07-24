Man cries a river after DNA test proved none of his 3 children biologically belongs to him

- Advertisement -

In a heart-wrenching and shocking revelation, a Nigerian man has been left devastated after a DNA test confirmed that none of his three children are biologically related to him.



The emotional rollercoaster of events unfolded as the man underwent a DNA test for the purpose of official documentation, only to discover that he is not the biological father of his beloved children.



The man, whose identity remains anonymous, decided to take a DNA test as part of a routine requirement for official documentation.



Little did he know that this seemingly ordinary procedure would unravel a painful and life-changing truth.



The results of the DNA test shattered his world, as it was revealed that none of his three children shares any biological connection with him.



Upon receiving the devastating news, the man broke down and cried inconsolably, overwhelmed by the emotional toll of the revelation.



The realization that the children he had loved and cared for were not his biological offspring was an unimaginable blow to his sense of identity and fatherhood.



The revelation has undoubtedly caused a significant upheaval within the family, leaving them grappling with the aftermath of this life-altering discovery.



The emotional turmoil faced by both the man and his partner is immeasurable, as they attempt to navigate through the painful process of accepting the truth while considering the future of their relationship.