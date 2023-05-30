Man cries as his serious girlfriend he helped travel to the US dumps him after relocating

- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian man has narrated how his girlfriend broke up with him years ago after she relocated abroad.

As narrated by the young man who can be simply identified on Twitter with the handle name (@call_me_ayokay) – Before the lady got an American visa, they both prayed and fasted together for her success to come.



But immediately after the lady got the visa she started behaving weirdly despite reassuring him that distance would not be an issue between them as she worked out a communication timetable.

Weeks after the lady settled into her new environment, the man said she started ignoring his calls and texts.

In a Twitter post, he disclosed that the lady later blocked him on all social media platforms.



The man said he was not himself for days, and even almost got a query for not showing up at work.

We fasted together and prayed about her forthcoming visa interview. i took it personally to kneel and pray for her to get the visa on the day of interview. 'Ayo i got the visa',

'Glory to God'

'Ayo i love you so much'



