Man defiles his 13-year-old niece and asks her to frame another man for the crime

Two Nigerian men have been arrested for defiling a 13-year-old girl.

As reported by the police, Adepoju Ifedayo Moses ‘m’ 42yrs reported to them that he had sent his younger sister, name withheld, 13 yrs, who is an orphan, on an errand but she was accosted by one man, 38yrs, who lured her into his room and defiled her.

However, after a thorough investigation, it was later revealed that it was the same complainant, Adepoju Ifedayo, who is an uncle to the victim, was the one who had defiled the victim earlier that day but instructed the victim to lie against the initial suspect.

A search was conducted at the complainant’s residence, which led to the discovery of 2 locally made pistols and 3 expended cartridges.

The case is still with the police pending further investigations.

