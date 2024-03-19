Guy who parades himself as a police officer to chop TikTok ladies and extort money from people arrested

- Advertisement -

A 24-year-old Ghanaian guy born Hassan Avorgah but known on social media particularly on TikTok as Mando has been arrested for impersonation.

As reported, on the 17th Of March 2024, Mando was arrested by the Nima District Police for posing as a police officer meanwhile he was just a civilian.



He was arrested on charges of deceiving a public officer, impersonation and the possession of police accoutrements without lawful authority for posing as a policeman.

READ ALSO: “Dinning with the devil and dicing in Hell” – Here are the great 9 SINS of Bongo Ideas

He was arrested after he apprehended a civilian and took him to a police station.

Apparently, he arrested someone at Holy Gardens and took him to the police station.



And upon arrival, he was asked a series of questions by the officers who were on duty.

Being unable to answer the questions, it was later discovered that he wasn’t a police officer and was put behind bars.

Netizens Reactions…

READ ALSO: Popular GH musician impregnates a 21-year-old lady, convinces her to terminate the pregnancy and blocks her afterwards (Video)



Godsfavouritegirl – So does he take salary?i wan know weytin motivated him to keep up



K blues – Small career day chairman dey do Gh police have taken it serious

francis_531 – all the girls he chop for come out oo cos I have the list



Ohemaaconny – The Ghana police has to be questioned too coz where did he get the uniforms and other stuffs

READ ALSO: We don’t support him, he’s stubborn – Family of Bongo Ideas speaks; Reveals his current condition