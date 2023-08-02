type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMan Divorces Teenage Wife For Allowing Male Doctor Attend To Her During...
News

Man Divorces Teenage Wife For Allowing Male Doctor Attend To Her During Childbirth

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A husband who was unhappy about the fact that his 14-year-old wife allowed a male doctor to attend to her during childbirth at the hospital has divorced the teenager.

Dr Fatima Adamu, the Executive Director of Nigeria-based Nana Women and Girls Initiative disclosed this at a Human Resources for Health Production Dialogue

According to the activist, the teenager had complications during childbirth and was rushed to the hospital. However, there was only a male doctor available who attended to the pregnant girl.

She gave birth anyway, but her husband was not enthused about a male doctor having attended to her, so he decided to end the marriage.

“A 14-year-old Fulani girl in Katsina State delivered and had difficulty with delivery, so we had to take her to the hospital and after the delivery, the husband divorced her because she was attended by a man. This young girl was divorced all because she was attended by a man during delivery,” Adamu is quoted saying.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

She recommended the training of more nurses and midwives to match the population to avoid some of these issues.
In her view, if the state governments continue to depend on the federal government of Nigeria to produce more health personnel, it might take a long time or never happen, hence the need to take steps themselves to salvage the issue of inadequate health workers.

TODAY

Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
75.9 ° F
75.9 °
75.9 °
88 %
3.4mph
100 %
Wed
79 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways