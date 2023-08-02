This Is Why The People Of Greece Dance With Giant ‘manhood’ Every Year

- Advertisement -

This is actually an event where people parade large ‘manhood’ down the street and yell profanities amidst the celebrations.

The ‘manhood’ Festival pays homage to ancient traditions and is held annually in the town of Tyrnavos, Thessaly in Greece.

The Penis Festival, also known as the Phallus Festival, has a long history in ancient Greek traditions. It dates back to a time when the Greeks honoured Dionysus, the god of wine, parties, and fertility.

During these ancient fertility rituals, the ‘manhood’ symbolised virility, growth, and the circle of life. It was believed that celebrating it would bring about abundant harvests and prosperity to the community.

Held on the first Sunday in April, people skip church services to parade through the town with oversized ‘manhood’ in celebration of the festival.

What does such an unusual festival mean?

In previous decades, the celebration used to be a symbol of fertility, but the modern-day ‘manhood’ Festival has shifted its focus towards nothing but plain humour and fun.

The festival has become a time for locals and visitors to let loose and enjoy a day of laughter, jokes, cussing, and playful banter.

During the event, everyone is expected to come with a fake ‘manhood’ and you’ll notice these ‘gbola’ symbols literally everywhere.

They are made of wood, paper, clay, or even sugar. You can see them adorning tables, benches and even acting as totem sculptures at crossroads. People kiss the fake ‘manhood’, take selfies with them, wear them as accessories, and even parade around the town dancing with them.

As the day progresses, the spirit of celebration continues with feasting on traditional Greek foods. The treats mostly on display are baklava, honey puffs, and souvlaki, a type of grilled meat. You won’t be surprised, though, that there is also bread made to shape like penises, just like this one.

If you ever visit Greece during this period, don’t miss the chance to witness this unusual ‘Yinky’ Festival. I’m sure the memory and experience are ones you’ll carry with you for a long time.

Catch a glimpse here: