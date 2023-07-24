Man ‘goes wild’ after catching his junior brother chopping his girlfriend on his bed

- Advertisement -

Tension and drama unfolded after man returned home to find his younger brother and a lady in his bedroom, despite the fact that the younger brother had his own room.

The older brother was away when his sibling decided to bring the lady home and take her to the older brother’s room.



Unfortunately for the younger brother, his elder brother returned home unannounced and caught him having intercourse with his girlfriend on his bed.



The older brother couldn’t contain his anger and frustration and expressed his disbelief that his younger sibling had the audacity to bring a woman into his personal space.



In a trending video, the older brother can be seen reprimanding his younger brother for his disrespectful behaviour and also criticising the lady he had brought home.

In the trending clip, the younger brother is seen kneeling in supplication as the older brother continued to vent his anger and disappointment.

A bystander who recorded the incident disclosed that the room where the confrontation occurred belonged to the older brother.



Despite having his own room, the younger brother chose to disregard it and use his older brother’s space for his tryst with the lady.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the viral video…

bigman_re said: “That guy took one for the team , only real men understand wetin happen”

omobaba_7 opined: “The brother has right to talk to his kid bro. But that girl way record is not Fam that why she they record. The big bro F up… trust me, she’s not even a wife. Coz 85% already wife won’t record not to talk of posting. Abeg make all of them gettat.”

jilzymilez remarked: “Shey na big thing? Egbon Adugbo gan dey drop him room key. Una dey whine una self”

tycoon4rl wrote: “Drake rora”

docjimba said: “Why that girl dey put mouth … why she go post herm.. shebi na hin elderr brother bro… highest highest he go chop slap … Big bro no get level joor”

_thaabro wrote: “Drake e don do ..nicki Minaj just Dey put fire”