One of the protesters accidentally struck by a rubber bullet in the face during a bloody clash with Police at the Arise Ghana demonstration on June 28 has been confirmed blind in his right eye.

The victim, Comrade Nii Ayi-Mensah, was rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for immediate treatment.

He underwent successful eye surgery and was discharged on the same after leaders of the opposing and organisers of the protest paid for his hospital bills.

GRAPHIC PHOTO BELOW

At a press conference on Tuesday, July 12, convener of the group Bernard Mornarh revealed that based on a doctor’s report, Nii Ayi-Mensah will no longer be able to see in his right eye.

Mr. Mornarh said Nii Ayi is one of 93 other protesters who were injured during the two-day demonstration in Accra.

“What is most painful is the case of Comrade Nii Ayi-Mensah. One of the victims of the reckless Police brutalities of the 28th June 2022, who was hit by a rubber bullet in his right eye. And has been declared blind in that eye by doctors at the Eye Center at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital”, Bernard Mornarh said.

He added that, “as a result of the unprofessional and lawless conduct of the Dampare-led Police, many innocent Ghanaians were injured. From information so far, 93 peaceful protestors sustained varying forms of injury ranging from fractures to rubber bullet wounds among others. The leadership of Arise Ghana has since visited some of the victims and has borne the cost of their treatment”.

Members of Arise Ghana poured onto the streets of Accra to register their displeasure with the state of affairs in the country. But what started as a coordinated protest soon degenerated into chaos.

Videos circulating on social media showed protesters pelting police officers with stones, while officials responded by firing tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons into the crowd.

At least 12 police officers sustained various injuries while some police vehicles were also destroyed in the process.

Some 29 protesters were also arrested and taken into custody.