Relationship

Man in tears as girlfriend is set to marry the guy she introduced to him as her ‘cousin’

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A Facebook user by the name Divine Sallah has narrated how his supposed girlfriend served him breakfast that he is yet to recover from.

According to Divine, his girlfriend, also known on the same platform as Tina Yaa Dzigbodi is set to marry another man she introduced to him as her Uber driver.

This twist has set a conversation on the social media platform as usual as users are already taking sides and defending their views.

Divine revealed that he trusted Tina a lot and failed to read through the line when she was changing the role the new guy played in her life.

Flyers going rounds on social media suggest that Tina and her new found lover will be getting married on 4th January, 2024 and Divine has promised to do anything in his power to prevent that from happening.

In the wake of all this fracas, Tina is yet to respond and we’ll update you as soon as she does.

Checkout the post below

