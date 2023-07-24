Man finally marries his longtime girlfriend after 16 years of dating

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man has attracted diverse reactions from social media users after marrying his secondary schoolmate after 16 years of dating.



According to reports, the man met his now wife, in Junior Secondary School where they started their talking stage and became schoolmates in secondary school.



After sixteen (16) years of dating, the man and the lady have finally tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding.



He further revealed that she was in JSS1 and he in JSS2 when they began to know each other.

The young man identified as Akpan shared the news on Twitter with photos from their traditional wedding and some information about how it all started.