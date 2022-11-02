- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man is fast trending on the internet for marrying twin sisters on the same day in a lavish wedding ceremony.

Some photos from the wedding ceremony that have surfaced on the internet capture the man seated with his two wives flanged on both his left and right-hand sides.

This is very unheard of because, in a typical African setting, a single man isn’t allowed to marry two women in the same family not to talk about twins.

READ ALSO: My parents forced me to marry & I ended up marrying an HIV-positive gay – Ghanaian lady shares her sad story

Alot of netizens who have come across the wedding pictures have opined that the man has committed a great abomination hence he needs to either divorce the two ladies or one of them to avoid the calamity waiting to befall him.

The families of the newlyweds have also not been left out of the bashing – A alot of critics still can’t wrap their heads around the fact that they said YES to such an abomination.

Check out some of the popular comments gathered under the controversial-trending wedding pictures;

@Firstkingfrank – This happens when you go to chyke identical twins who don’t ever wants to stay apart.

They will give you condition to date two of them or forget it.

They also do it in marriage…

They will agree on the condition that you marry both of them

omzynificent – He can’t love them equally. I hope they’ll understand that later in the marriage. I wish them a happy married life



l.tobiloba – .He don give them belle. The bride’s family needs to investigate Idowu and Alaba, bad guy



wow_very_sexy – A king and more, please dm if you are twin