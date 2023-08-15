- Advertisement -

A photo of a man is currently trending on social media after he allegedly stole a car he was supposed to wash at a washing bay.

According to the information, the young man has been employed by a washing bay to wash the cars of customers.

It continued that on the said day, the attendant was supposed to wash the car of a customer worth Ghc335K but he rather bolted with the car from the washing bay.

Also Read: Eddie Nartey’s new wife was his side chic when his wife was alive

Sharing the post on social media, they captioned it; “From my inbox Good morning, kindly assist us to repost this, a staff made away with a car of 23million left at his custody to wash at a car wash at Abraham Adesanya Lagos”

See the screenshot below:

Read More: Boyfriend breaks up with girlfriend for having a big stomach