Entertainment
Entertainment

Man runs away with a car he was supposed to wash

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of car washer who stole car
Car-wash
A photo of a man is currently trending on social media after he allegedly stole a car he was supposed to wash at a washing bay.

According to the information, the young man has been employed by a washing bay to wash the cars of customers.

It continued that on the said day, the attendant was supposed to wash the car of a customer worth Ghc335K but he rather bolted with the car from the washing bay.

Sharing the post on social media, they captioned it; “From my inbox Good morning, kindly assist us to repost this, a staff made away with a car of 23million left at his custody to wash at a car wash at Abraham Adesanya Lagos”

See the screenshot below:

Source:GhPage

