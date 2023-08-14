- Advertisement -

A lady is currently shedding tears after her boyfriend whom she thought was going to marry and start a family with her broke up with her.

The lady identified as Lola she has been in a relationship with this guy also known as Ola for sometime now and she has always thought of him as the love of her life.

But their love life fall into a ditch when Ola texted her to inform him of the decision to end their relationship after three years simply because his friends always makes fun of him when he goes to town with her.

Also Read: Abena Korkor harassed in public after failing to pay a lady she owes

According to Ola, the big tummy of Lola has been an issue for him and its best they both go their separate ways because he can no longer stay with her any longer.

In a series of screenshot shared by Lola on Twitter, Ola wouldn’t barge despite her pleadings for him to reconsider his decision of breaking up with her despite everything their have been through.

She even promised to work on her tummy yet still Ola stood his grounds and mentioned that he was not going to give in to her plea.

Sharing the screenshots Lola captioned it; “To say the least is I’m broken, I couldn’t do anything quick about reducing my stomach and I lost my 3 years relationship ???.. I somehow still feel pain till now??”

Also Read: Eddie Nartey marries again

See the messages below:

Read More: The easiest way to make money is to start a church – Nana Agradaa