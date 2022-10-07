type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMan who flogged toddler not yet arrested – Police
News

Man who flogged toddler not yet arrested – Police

By Kweku Derrick
police on manhuant for man flogging toddler in viral video
- Advertisement -

The Ghana Police Service has rubbished reports suggesting that the man who was seen in a viral video severely beating a toddler has been arrested.

In the widely circulated video, the man is seen whipping the toddler in the presence of other men, while the little boy screams in pain. However, none of them made any attempt to rescue the victim.

READ ALSO: New video of child sobbing after being abused by man surfaces

In a statement, the Police in a statement said it is following a number of leads as part of the ongoing investigation to track down the individual involved.

“The Police are following a number of leads as part of the ongoing investigation to track down the individual involved in the child abuse video which has gone viral on social media. No confirmed arrest has yet been made in connection with the case. Our intelligence teams and experts from the Police Cyber Crime Unit are working around the clock to resolve the case.”

The Police Service said it is still counting on the public to help in the effort to rescue the child.

“We are also counting on the public for further information that could help the search and rescue of the child and arrest of the perpetrator. Therefore, we urge anyone with credible information on the development to contact the Police on 0243809991.”

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, October 7, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    78 %
    4.5mph
    40 %
    Fri
    82 °
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    83 °
    Mon
    82 °
    Tue
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News