Man who specializes in stealing phones at various churches during service arrested

A notorious Nigerian phone thief has been arrested after he was caught stealing phones during a church service.

A statement released by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Sunday Abutu, says Olaoluwa was apprehended after stealing seven mobile phones from unsuspecting worshippers during a service.

The statement reads,

“Yesterday, at about 16:30hrs, one Babatunde Olaoluwa, a one-man gang, who specialises in stealing phones from worship centres, was arrested after carting away seven different phones belonging to different people from Christ Apostolic Church, Ayegbaju-Ekiti.”

Describing Olaoluwa’s modus operandi, the statement revealed that the suspect would infiltrate worship gatherings under the guise of a fellow worshipper, carefully selecting moments of heightened praise and distraction to execute his thefts.

The police spokesperson added that further investigations revealed that Olaoluwa’s extensive criminal activities, with reports indicating his involvement in similar incidents targeting churches in Oye and Ayegbaju-Ekiti.

Churches such as the Redeemed Christian Church of God and New Reality Christian Center were cited as previous targets.

When interrogated, the suspect confessed to dispatching the stolen phones to Lagos through a motor park, where an accomplice facilitated their sale.

He said proceeds from the illicit sales were allegedly transferred back to him via online transactions.

Seven stolen phones were however recovered from him. The police vowed that the suspect would face prosecution following the completion of the investigation.