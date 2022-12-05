type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleMan who spent Ghc 390k on his wedding cries after divorcing his...
Lifestyle

Man who spent Ghc 390k on his wedding cries after divorcing his wife just 8 months later

By Armani Brooklyn
Man who spent Ghc 390k on his wedding cries after divorcing his wife just 8 months later
- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man has gone viral on the internet after revealing that he spent 12.3 million naira on his traditional wedding alone.

According to this young man whose marriage collapsed just 8 months after its inception, he regrets throwing such a huge amount of money on his failed union.

READ ALSO: Davido and Chioma spotted with wedding rings confirm secret marriage

Sharing his ordeal on social media, he lamented that he’s aware not many people will believe he spent that huge amount of money on his wedding but he’s telling the truth.

In the video, tubers of yam, and other things can be seen as well as his divorced wife.

Apparently, his now-divorced wife looks way older than him and that might be the cause of their separation.

I hope he has learnt his lesson and won’t spend such a gargantuan sum of money on his next wedding.

Watch the video below to know more…

Many people are now interested in weddings and not marriage per se. They rush to marry people they’ve known for a very short period and later regret making such hasty decisions.

READ ALSO: Muslim lady designs wedding invitation card announcing her marriage to Kudus after Ghana-South Korea match

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, December 5, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    70 %
    3.2mph
    20 %
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News