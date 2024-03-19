type here...
News

Mark Forson: One arrested in connection to the murder of late NPP's Adu Boahen's son

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
One arrested in connection to the murder of late NPP's Adu Boahen's son
Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect behind the tragic murder of Dr Christopher Adu Boahen who was killed in his East Legon home in Accra on March 17, 2024.

As earlier reported, the assailants ransacked his home after killing him.

According to the police in a statement dated March 19, 2024, investigators picked the suspect, Mark Forson on Tuesday [March 19, 2024], following a complaint lodged by the deceased's family.

"On 17th March 2024, the police received a complaint from some relations of the deceased that he had been found dead in his room under suspicious circumstances.

"A team of police investigators and crime scene experts immediately visited the scene to commence investigation leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Source:GHpage

Tuesday, March 19, 2024
