type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleMarriage ends after husband found out about wife's affair with a sugar...
Lifestyle

Marriage ends after husband found out about wife’s affair with a sugar daddy

By Armani Brooklyn
Marriage ends after husband found out about wife's affair with a sugar daddy
- Advertisement -

Some women are devils in human form, how can one person be such wicked, callous and gullible at the same time.

A Nigerian tweep has shared a very unusual real-life story on the microblogging platform and Twitter users who have come across that tweet have been left jaw-dropped.

According to the guy, a lady coerced her sugar daddy to sponsor her wedding without the knowledge of her boyfriend.

Weeks after their wedding, the lady lied to her newly wedded man that she was going on a business trip to Abuja but little did the naive husband knew that she was going to sleep with her sugar daddy.

God being so good, the whole truth landed on her husband’s table and he has divorced the lady to go and be with her sugar daddy.

The tweep wrote;

I know a lady who married last year. She invited her sugar daddy, he sponsored part of the wedding, the following week she traveled to abuja to see the man. Few months later, she got pregnant for the man and marriage ended. Some women are devil’s in human form!

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, March 21, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    3.2mph
    99 %
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News