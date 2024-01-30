Married man regains his senses after 30 years of being tied inside bottle by wife – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

A man has reportedly gained back his senses after thirty years of being tied inside a bottle has gone viral after a video surfaced online.

According to the video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram, the current wife of the man used charms to chase the wife of the man out of the marriage and got married to him for 30 good years.

However, the man was set free when the bottle was discovered in the house. Reports say the man was cleaning the house when he dug out a bottle with his picture inside it.

The bottle was reportedly destroyed causing the man to regain his senses back.