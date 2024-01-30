type here...
Entertainment"I spent my first music money on 'Ashawo' girls" – Shallipopi brags
Entertainment

“I spent my first music money on ‘Ashawo’ girls” – Shallipopi brags

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Shallipopi, a budding Nigerian musician, has disclosed how he spent his first music earning and fans are not too impressed.

He stated that after his hit tune ‘Elon Musk’ went viral and he began generating money, he used it to frequent ‘hookup chicks’.

Shallipopi disclosed this while being interviewed by fellow colleague and friend, Odumodublck for a recent episode of the Turntable podcast.

When questioned how he spent his ‘Elon Musk’ profits, Shallipopi stated that he used them to purchase sex workers.

Odumodublvck asked; “When Elon Musk blow, wetin be the first thing wey you buy? No be this chain.”
Shallipopi replied; “I chop am na, normal. I no buy chow. I use am order oscroh [sex workers].

When my music was being trolled online, I ignored it because you don’t have to listen to the naysayers. Just keep doing your thing. Who like you like you, who no like you, no like you. Everybody can’t like you,” he added.

